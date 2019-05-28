Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.24.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,574,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,068 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 764,828 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,274,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 364,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

