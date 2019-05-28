Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.24.
NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,574,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,068 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 764,828 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,274,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 364,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.