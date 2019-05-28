Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

