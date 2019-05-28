Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,477,000 after buying an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,152,000 after buying an additional 2,234,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,151,000 after buying an additional 2,212,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.85.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

