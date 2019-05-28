Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, began coverage on Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 164,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $2,713,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $106,619.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,358. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 53.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

CATS opened at $18.96 on Friday. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

