Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Acquires 1,609,796 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PBF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 69,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 3,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,723 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

