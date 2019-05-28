Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of CARO opened at $35.23 on Friday. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In related news, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,573.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $40,984.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,192 shares of company stock valued at $747,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

