Cardtronics (CATM) Trading Down 8%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.83. 984,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 349,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cardtronics (CATM) Trading Down 8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/cardtronics-catm-trading-down-8.html.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.