Canon Inc (CAJ) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canon by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canon by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Canon had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

