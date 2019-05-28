Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 26455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

