Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,621 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $50,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 70.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 185,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $61,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.5% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

