Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 195,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,965 shares of company stock worth $280,478. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

