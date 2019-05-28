Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,906 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 175,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 127,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of WY opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

