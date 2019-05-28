California State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.08 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $68,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $2,357,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,898.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total value of $8,382,173.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,185,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

