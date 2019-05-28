California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.07 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,378 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $57,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argentiere Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,788,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $186.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

