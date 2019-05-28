California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.10 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,055,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

