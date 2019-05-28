Buckle (BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE BKE opened at $15.63 on Friday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Buckle news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Buckle by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

