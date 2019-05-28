Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,645 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,774,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

