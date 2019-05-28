Brokerages Set W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) PT at $9.00

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $617.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.85.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $158,170. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,062 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 570,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

