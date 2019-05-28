Brokerages Expect The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to announce sales of $35.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $36.20 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $28.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $148.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.77 million to $148.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.19 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $164.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUBI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,965. The stock has a market cap of $299.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.59. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $552,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,342. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,651,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,826,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,485 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

