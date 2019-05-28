Brokerages Expect Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Alcentra Capital reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million.

ABDC stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Alcentra Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,101,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 128,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

