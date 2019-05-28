Brokerages Anticipate Sothebys (BID) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sothebys (NYSE:BID) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sothebys’ earnings. Sothebys reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sothebys will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sothebys.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.62 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sothebys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

BID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sothebys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $118,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 51.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 55,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,207 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter.

BID traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $37.80. 197,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,037. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

