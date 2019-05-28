Brokerages Anticipate Instructure Inc (INST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will announce $62.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $62.20 million. Instructure reported sales of $50.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $258.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $258.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $313.84 million, with estimates ranging from $305.10 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INST. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis cut Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,897.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $104,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,137. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INST traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 6,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.