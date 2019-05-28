Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $35.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.18 billion and the highest is $37.55 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $35.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $146.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.28 billion to $150.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $147.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.12 billion to $153.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

F traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 596,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,787,136. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Thornton purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,414.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 93,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,559,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $119,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

