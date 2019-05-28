Brokerages Anticipate Chromadex Corp (CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $10.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $10.61 million. Chromadex reported sales of $7.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $47.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.71 million, with estimates ranging from $67.42 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 108.84% and a negative net margin of 94.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr purchased 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $75,707. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $254.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.12. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

