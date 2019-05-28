BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

ADP stock opened at $161.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

