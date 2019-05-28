Bremer Bank National Association Purchases Shares of 5,491 W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.38 and a one year high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.49%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

