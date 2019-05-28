Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

