Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,942,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,864,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,039 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $12,692,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,697,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 75.95% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

