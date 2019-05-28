Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $92.79 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,927,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $92,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE CAH opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

