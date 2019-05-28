Box Inc (BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,350. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,501,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 111.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 98.6% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 91,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

