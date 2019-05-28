Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

Shares of BVS opened at GBX 998 ($13.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 5.13. Bovis Homes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14).

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.