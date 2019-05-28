BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 853,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,636 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 725,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

