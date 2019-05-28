Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective (up from GBX 915 ($11.96)) on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 901.15 ($11.78).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 33.20 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total value of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

