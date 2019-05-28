Blocktix 1-Day Volume Tops $1,994.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $624,466.00 and $1,994.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00383595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.01385590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00144608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014437 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

