BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,747,233 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,999,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,747,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $3,819,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 289,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

