BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,844 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $2,450,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $348.07 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $363.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $326.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $17,492,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

