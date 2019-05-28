Bitcoin X (BTX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin X (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin X has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin X token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Bitcoin X has a market cap of $10,040.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Bitcoin X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,728.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.03125638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.05008048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.01318170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.01104386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00983741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00278570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020233 BTC.

About Bitcoin X

Bitcoin X (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcoin X’s total supply is 20,998,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,864,374 tokens. Bitcoin X’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx . The official website for Bitcoin X is bitx.tk . The official message board for Bitcoin X is medium.com/@snatoshi71

Buying and Selling Bitcoin X

Bitcoin X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin X using one of the exchanges listed above.

