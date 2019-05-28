Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Achieves Market Cap of $7,093.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $7,093.00 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01959226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00324620 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

