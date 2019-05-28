Biogen Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $7.18 Per Share (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $28.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.23.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $227.06 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $4,218,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 523,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.