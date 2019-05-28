BidaskClub Downgrades Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 66,530.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 385.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

