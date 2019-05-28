BidaskClub Downgrades II-VI (IIVI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of IIVI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $407,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,050 shares of company stock worth $3,263,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

