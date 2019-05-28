BidaskClub Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

