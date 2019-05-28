BidaskClub Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of FSP stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
