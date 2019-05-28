Bezop (BEZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Bezop has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $550,477.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00382562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.01392573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00143312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014629 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,891,700 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

