Beyond Meat (BYND) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Consumer Edge began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.35.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond J. Lane purchased 29,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

