Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Stabilus (STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €40.06 ($46.58) on Friday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €40.38 ($46.95) and a 52-week high of €89.35 ($103.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $992.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

