Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Stabilus (STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €40.06 ($46.58) on Friday. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €40.38 ($46.95) and a 52-week high of €89.35 ($103.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $992.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

