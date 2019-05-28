Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

