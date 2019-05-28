BEAT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,890.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One BEAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. BEAT has a market capitalization of $250,680.00 and approximately $22,890.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEAT has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00381554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.01367798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00140565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,748,753 tokens. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BEAT’s official website is beat.org . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

BEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

