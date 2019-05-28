Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,685. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after purchasing an additional 207,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,525,000 after purchasing an additional 555,032 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $104,384,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,969,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.