Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 421,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 335,885 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

