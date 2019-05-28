Bank of Montreal Can Has $505,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Plexus were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 190.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $299,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $410,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth $73,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.03 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 10,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $651,096.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,797.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $270,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,493 shares of company stock worth $5,895,704 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

